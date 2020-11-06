ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District will lease its old office building to the Kern Antelope Historical Society for the establishment of a museum.
The proposed lease amount is $12 per year because it is a community benefit. In addition to the proposed museum the building will provide a meeting space for other community groups such as the Boys Scouts and Girls Scouts.
The District previously leased the building, at 2700 20th St. West, to the Praise Inn church. However, the church had to give up the building due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The District has been working to provide a home for a museum for some time. It originally looked at providing the community center building on Diamond Street.
The Board voted 3-0 at its Oct. 28 meeting to offer the building to the society. Director Ben Stewart abstained. Board Vice President Rick Webb was absent.
“I’m very excited about this, the idea of having a museum for our community,” Board President Greg Wood said. “There is so much history here in our community. It needs to be shown off. It needs to be on display for the community to enjoy.”
“I think that personally, this is a very good use for the facility that will help keep the facility from deteriorating while providing a benefit to our community,” General Manager Steve Perez said.
Gretchen Winfrey, president of the Kern Antelope Historical Society, thanked the District for its support at the Oct. 28 meeting.
Winfrey said Thursday they still need to work out the details of the proposed lease.
“We’ve taken the very first step of many that have to happen,” Winfrey said. “Of course, we think that having a museum in Rosamond would be a benefit to the community. That’s really our motivating force.”
The society was established in 1959 for the purpose of learning and preserving the history of California, in particular the Mojave Desert area. The society has pictures, original documents from the Tropico gold mine, and some artifacts but not many, Winfrey said.
“Mostly what we have is written material and pictures,” Winfrey said. “There’s a lot of history in this Valley. I know there are other organizations that have materials, but our little end of the Valley has not been so well represented, so we’d like to do that.”
