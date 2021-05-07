PASADENA — The city of Pasadena’s historic Central Library has been ordered closed pending further review due to seismic safety concerns.
The nearly century-old Mediterranean Revival-style building had just reopened for in-person services following a pandemic closure when the closure order was issued Monday, the city said in a statement.
A recent structural assessment revealed that most of the building is constructed with unreinforced masonry bearing walls that support concrete floors and walls.
