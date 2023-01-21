Black Church Repair Grants

A fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States, such as Rev. Monica Marshall’s Varick Memorial AME Zion Church in Brooklyn, formally revealed, on Friday, the first 35 houses of worship that will receive financial grants totaling $4 million.

 Associated Press

The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Ala., where crucial civil rights organizing meetings were held during Jim Crow segregation in the 1960s and where four Black girls were killed after a bombing by members of the Ku Klux Klan, in 1963.

