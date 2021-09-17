LANCASTER — Salva and the city will host a free family celebration Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the park, 43063 10th St. West.
The celebration will feature live music by Sonora Dinamita, Los Cadetes and Angeles Negros. The event also includes food, games, a resource fair and Folkloric dance.
Los Angeles TV reporter Josue Bran will serve as master of ceremonies.
Salva will have a vaccine clinic where attendees can get their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The games include activities such as Frisbee, where children can engage with their families.
“We’re looking to establish some good rapport with families attending and having them understand this is not only the groups and the music and the vendors but it’s also an opportunity to connect with your family and your loved ones,” said Victoria Garcia, the mental health services coordinator, grant writer, and event coordinator for Salva.
The resource fair includes vendors and agencies such as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to assist families with any information they might need.
Salva will also host a march called For Respect and Papers to highlight the 12 million undocumented immigration in support of immigration reform. The march will start at 11 a.m. at 340 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P) in Palmdale and head north to Sgt. Owen Park.
