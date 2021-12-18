PALMDALE — Salva will host a “March for Respect and Papers,” today, starting at Rep. Mike Garcia’s office, and concluding with a Christmas posada at SALVA’s office.
Between 150 to 300 marchers are expected to gather at Garcia’s office, 1008 West Ave. M-14, Suite E. The march will start at 2 p.m. There are three stops along the way — The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, 39605 10th St. West, followed by Azteca restaurant, 856 West Palmdale Blvd., and Palmdale City Hall, 38300 Sierra Highway.
The march ends at Salva’s office, 1224 East Ave S. Suite D, with a Christmas Posada.
The Antelope Valley’s composition is about 44.7% Hispanic, making it the biggest ethnic group in the area. Many know of someone who has experienced limited accessibility to resources and services due to lack of status, language barriers, and other obstacles. Salva said.
Hundreds of day laborers from across Palmdale, and the north Los Angeles area, will be marching 12 kilometers, across several cities and neighborhoods, to demand respect and “papeles” from state and national leaders, from employers,and from society at large.
“We are walking 12 miles to remind our state and national leaders of the 12 million of us across the country, for the 12 million denied government documents, 12 million that are exploited, 12 million that are excluded during the pandemic and beyond,” the organization said.
Salva and the National Day Laborer Organizing Network are calling on the Department of Homeland Security, President Joe Biden and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to take immediate actions to address the human rights crisis faced by undocumented workers nationwide.
Specifically, they are advocating on the Biden administration to defer deportation and provide work authorization for those who continue to work, those who’ve denounced workplace abuse.
The Jornaleros Del Norte will accompany participants throughout the march, and in act of solidarity will be perform their lively and socially conscious music.
