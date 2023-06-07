PALMDALE — Each year in the United States, 14,000 children die of injuries, 227,000 children are hospitalized due to injuries and 8.7 million visit the emergency room every year due to injuries.
“How many of those injuries are intentional? How many of them are abuse and neglect?” Donna Gaddis, executive director of the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, asked at Tuesday’s Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Gaddis was one of four guest speakers at the monthly luncheon held at the Hilton Garden Inn, where the topic was child safety. The other speakers were Sgt. John Amis of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, LA County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami and Van Roberts, CEO of Voices of Our Youth.
The Children’s Center of Antelope Valley was founded in 1988 when the Antelope Valley was known as one of the nation’s hubs of child abuse.
“Thirty-five years later, 50% of our business is still the horrific part of our business, that is our clinical work, our outpatient mental health work,” Gaddis said.
The children who are mostly referred to the nonprofit by the Department of Children and Family Services are often physically or sexually abused and definitely neglected and experienced trauma. But over the past six or seven years, following high-profile child death cases such as Gabriel Fernandez, Anthony Avalos and Noah Cuatro, the Children’s Center created services that had more to do with prevention and helping the parents who want to do better for their children.
“One of the main things when it comes to child safety that I always want to advise people about is parental involvement,” Amis said.
Parents should have 100% access to their children’s cellphones at all times, he said.
“If you don’t know what your child is doing, if you don’t know what social media they’re doing, what they’re texting, what they’re receiving … that leads kids to more problems where they become victims,” he added.
Authorities are seeing more cases of children becoming victims of sextortion cases where they share intimate images with others.
“Be involved with your kids,” he said. “Know what they’re doing, know who their friends are, know their social media accounts, know their cellphone access codes.”
Amis also urged parents to know who their children are dating. He said there a lot of instances of domestic violence between boyfriends and girlfriends.
“Look for those signs that they could be physically abused,” he said. “The main thing is to be involved with your children.”
Hatami, a child abuse prosecutor who successfully prosecuted the Gabriel Fernandez and Anthony Avalos cases, noted that we are all responsible for all children because they are our future.
“Between 2015 and 2019 there were 111 child murders in Los Angeles County,” he said, adding that he has 17 active child murder cases.
He added: “In our society, I wish we didn’t have child murder prosecutors. Wouldn’t it be better if we didn’t have that? And so what are some of the things we can do as a community to try to prevent child murders. Because once it gets to me something has already happened.”
Hatami urged people to look out for children.
“If you see something, say something,” he said. “I know people hear that a lot, but I can tell you in Gabriel’s case, in Anthony’s case, in Noah’s case, and in many of the other cases that are not media cases, people saw something but didn’t say anything.”
Hatami added many of the children he looks out for are children of color and of lower social-economic areas.
“They’re children like me that didn’t have parents, that grew up poor, that nobody cared about,” he said, adding that as a child he had the Boys and Girls Club. “We all need to start caring about all of our children.”
Hatami urged people to report child abuse to the Department of Children and Family Services as well as law enforcement and mandated reporters such as schools.
“Look out for one another, care for one another,” he said.
Later, during a question-and-answer portion, Hatami urged people who suspect cases of child abuse to request deputies file a suspicious circumstances report.
“The problem in Gabriel’s case, nobody did that,” he said. “I know it requires extra work; I get it. But for children, I think it’s the most important.”
“We dropped the ball on that as well,” Amis said in regard to the Gabriel Fernandez case.
“There were policies that weren’t really in place that after Gabriel we actually transitioned to into how we actually investigate these allegations of child abuse.”
Prior to the Gabriel Fernandez case, Amis said the “checks and balances weren’t there.”
“We need to follow through; we need to follow through,” he said. “We need the people that are there to do those investigations to follow through as well.”
Van Roberts urging those in the audience to “open your heart just a little bit” to understand the realities of homelessness in the Antelope Valley.
“I have an 11-year-old out there who ran away from home because the parent doesn’t have time to talk to their own kid,” Roberts said.
He noted some youth may take food to survive, though he was not trying to make excuses for anybody.
“How do you expect them to survive,” he said. “They’re going to do what they got to do. … What does it hurt for you to say, ‘Hey, here’s a sandwich.’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.