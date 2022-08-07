APTOPIX Japan Hiroshima Anniversary

Visitors observe a minute of silence, on Saturday, for the victims of the atomic bombing, at 8:15 a.m., the time atomic bomb exploded over the city, at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park during the ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of the bombing, in Hiroshima. The Atomic Bomb Dome is seen in foreground.

 Kyodo News via AP

TOKYO (AP) — Hiroshima, on Saturday, remembered the atomic bombing 77 years ago as officials, including the head of the United Nations, warned against nuclear weapons buildup and as fears grow of another such attack amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“Nuclear weapons are nonsense. They guarantee no safety — only death and destruction,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who joined the prayer at the Hiroshima Peace Park.

