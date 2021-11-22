DENVER — Billy Hinsche, a singer-songwriter and musician in a 1960s pop band with Dino Martin Jr. and Desi Arnaz Jr. who later recorded and toured for decades with The Beach Boys, has died, according to friends and former associates. He was 70.
Hinsche died, Saturday, of cancer, actress Lucie Arnaz, a longtime friend and brother of Desi Arnaz Jr., said in an Instagram post. She also wrote that Hinsche’s mother, Celia, passed away, Saturday, at age 95.
It wasn’t immediately known where Hinsche, a resident of Henderson, Nevada, died. Messages left by telephone, social media and email for Lucy Arnaz and music and commercial agents for The Beach Boys weren’t immediately returned, Sunday.
“One of the finest humans, friends, storytellers and musicians, on the entire planet just went home to rest,” Arnaz said, noting she had known Hinsche since childhood. “We were like brother and sister,” she said.
“We lost a great friend, family member, and forever member of The Beach Boys band, on Saturday. We’ll miss him greatly,” Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love said via Twitter.
“All of us who had the pleasure of knowing him will miss his jovial nature and immense talent and sense of humor,” Love said. “RIP Friend. We Love You Always.”
“Love & Mercy Billy Hinsche,” tweeted the band’s Brian Wilson.
According to his website, Hinsche composed music for his 1960s band known as Dino, Desi & Billy and had numerous other contributions, including co-writing “Away” with Dennis Wilson. Hinsche collaborated with Warren Zevon, Joan Jett, America and many other artists over his lengthy career.
Born June 29, 1951, in Manila, Philippines, Hinsche moved with his family to Beverly Hills, where he met Dean Martin Jr. and Desi Arnaz Jr. in high school.
