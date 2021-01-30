LOS ANGELES — Lawyers for former congresswoman Katie Hill and her ex-husband told a Los Angeles judge on Thursday they are in discussions to settle her allegations of harassment and abuse.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Anne Richardson previously ordered in December for Hill’s ex-husband, Kenneth Heslep, to stay at least 100 yards away from her, as well as her mother and sister.
A hearing was scheduled for Thursday to extend the temporary restraining order against Heslep, but lawyers on both sides said they are trying to resolve the issues without going to trial.
Richardson postponed the hearing to Feb. 24 after the announcement from Hill’s and Heslep’s lawyers.
Hill, who is openly bisexual, resigned after less than 10 months in office following allegations of improper relations with staff members and the release of nude photos of Hill in online conservative outlets. She was also accused of having an affair with a member of her congressional staff.
The former congresswoman blamed Helsep for leaking the photos. She said a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed her naked pictures, capitalized on her sexuality and enabled her abusive ex to continue that abuse with the entire country watching.
Heslep has denied allegations of abusing Hill.
On the same day of the announcement from the former couple’s lawyers, state Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, introduced bipartisan legislation to increase protections for victims of revenge porn.
“Our laws should never protect abusers who harass and exploit to maintain control,” Lackey said. “Revenge porn is a disgusting expression of someone’s desire to dominate those who have intimately entrusted them.”
The bill, AB 307, will require wrongdoers to register as sex offenders and it asks investigators to primarily focus on consent. It will also eliminate other considerations: if the victim experienced serious emotional distress and if that was the committer’s intention.
“In cases of domestic violence, abusers create self-doubt through coercive control,” Lackey said. “It is hard enough to free victims; we need not prod their mental state thereafter. AB 307 asks agencies to look at what is relevant for sex crimes, consent or lack thereof.”
AB 307 is jointly authored by Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita; Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita; and Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian, D-Sherman Oaks.
