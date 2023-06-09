Katie Hill

LOS ANGELES — An attorney for former Rep. Katie Hill is asking a judge to put a hold on the ex-congresswoman’s revenge porn case against Hill’s former husband until the onetime politician is done with bankruptcy proceedings.

Hill sued her former spouse, Kenneth Heslep, and multiple media groups in Los Angeles Superior Court in December 2020, alleging nude photos of her were published without her permission. Heslep is the only remaining defendant.

