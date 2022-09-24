Britain Obit Mantel

Winner of the 2009 Booker Prize for fiction Hilary Mantel, with her book “Wolf Hall,” poses for photographers following the announcement in central London. Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” saga, died, Friday, publisher HarperCollins said. She was 70.

 Alastair Grant/AP Photo

LONDON (AP) — Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author who turned Tudor power politics into page-turning fiction in the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” trilogy of historical novels, has died, her publisher said, Friday. She was 70.

Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully,” on Thursday, surrounded by close family and friends after suffering a stroke, publisher HarperCollins said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.