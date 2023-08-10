Sierra Highway project

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works’ pavement rehabilitation work on Sierra Highway has been delayed by three weeks because of scheduling conflicts.

 Map courtesy Los Angeles County Department of Public Works

PALMDALE — Pavement rehabilitation work on Sierra Highway from Pearblossom Highway to Avenue S within the unincorporated Palmdale area scheduled to start Monday has been pushed back three weeks due to unforeseeable scheduling conflicts, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced Tuesday.

The new construction dates are from Sept. 5 to Oct. 6. Working hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

