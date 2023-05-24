SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol will implement a statewide maximum enforcement period for the Memorial Day weekend starting Friday as many Californians prepare to kick off the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip.

Forty-five people were killed in crashes in California during last year’s Memorial Day weekend, nearly a 30% increase from the same period in 2021, the CHP said in a release.

