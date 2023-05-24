SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol will implement a statewide maximum enforcement period for the Memorial Day weekend starting Friday as many Californians prepare to kick off the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip.
Forty-five people were killed in crashes in California during last year’s Memorial Day weekend, nearly a 30% increase from the same period in 2021, the CHP said in a release.
Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, the CHP will implement a statewide maximum enforcement period in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies a holiday weekend. It will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.
“The core mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service and security to the communities we serve,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement. “This holiday, motorists can expect to see additional CHP officers patrolling California’s roadways. All available uniformed members of this department will be on patrol during this Memorial Day MEP. Our primary focus will be to enhance public safety, deter unsafe driving behavior, and when necessary, take appropriate enforcement action.”
In addition to assisting motorists and looking for traffic violations that often lead to serious injury or death, such as failure to wear a seat belt, speeding and distracted driving, CHP officers will be paying close attention to people who are suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
CHP officers made nearly 900 DUI arrests during the Memorial Day maximum enforcement period in 2022. Keep yourself and others who are on the road safe by designating a sober driver or using a ride-share service, the CHP said.
If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 911 immediately. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location and direction of travel. Your phone call may save someone’s life, the CHP said.
The CHP’s Memorial Day maximum enforcement period coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing Click It or Ticket campaign, which continues through June 4.
According to the NHTSA, in 2021, 60% of pickup truck drivers and 64% of pickup truck passengers killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts. In addition, the number of passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes from 2018 to 2021 has increased every year, the NHTSA said. In 2018, there were 9,545 unrestrained fatalities. In 2021, of 11,813 passenger vehicle occupants who died in a crash 45% were not wearing a seat belt.
