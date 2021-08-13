The California Highway Patrol-Antelope Valley Office will conduct a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint tonight.
The time and place will not be announced until later.
The checkpoint is intended to increase safety on area roadways by targeting areas with a high frequency of driving under the influence related accidents or arrests, according to the CHP.
The checkpoint will look for those driving without or with suspended licenses, in addition to driving under the influence, as these drivers are statistically more likely to become involved in fatal accidents than licensed drivers, officials said.
The checkpoint will be staffed by trained CHP officers, equipped with hand-held blood alcohol level testing devices, which officials said provide an accurate indication of alcohol consumption.
Members of the CHP Antelope Valley Office’s senior volunteer program will be on hand for administrative duties.
Traffic permitting, all drivers will be screened at the checkpoint.
Those who appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol will be detained for further evaluation. Those who are then determined to be under the influence will be arrested and their vehicles towed away.
Drivers found at the checkpoint without or with suspended licenses will be cited and their vehicles may be impounded.
