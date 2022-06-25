The California Highway Patrol will conduct a sober driving and driver’s license checkpoint, today, at an as-yet undisclosed location in the Antelope Valley.
It will be staffed by uniformed CHP officers trained in detecting alcohol and drug impairment, as well as by members of the Antelope Valley senior volunteers. Officers will be equipped with handheld blood-alcohol testing devices.
Traffic permitting, all drivers will be screened as they pass through the checkpoint, according to a CHP release.
Those who are found to have been drinking or who appear to be under the influence will be detained for further evaluation and field testing. Drivers who are determined to be under the influence will be arrested and their vehicles towed, according to the release.
Any unlicensed driver or those with a suspended license passing through the checkpoint will be cited and their vehicles may be impounded as well.
The checkpoint will target an area where there is a large number of driving under the influence-related accidents or prior arrests, according to the release.
The intent is to prevent injury and death caused by drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as well as unlicensed drivers. Statistics show that unlicensed drivers are much morel likely to be involved in fatal collisions than licensed drivers, according to the release.
The checkpoint is not only an effective means of removing these drivers from streets, but also a tool for raising public awareness of these safety issues.
