PALMDALE — The wild storms that have pummeled California, in recent days, took their toll on the Antelope Valley, where high winds and rainfall led to closed roads, flooded intersections and downed power lines.
Throughout the night, Monday, reports of power lines blown down criss-crossed the Valley, from Quartz Hill to Littlerock.
Area road closures, as of Tuesday afternoon, were primarily on the Valley’s eastern side. According to the Los Angeles County Public Works Department, these included 110th Street East between avenues I and K, Avenue I from 90th to 110th streets east, Avenue J from 90th to 140th streets east, Avenue M from 150th to 170th streets east, 150th Street East between avenues K and M-12, Palmdale Boulevard from 70th to 90th streets east, Avenue Q from 110th to 145th streets east and Avenue T from Longview Road to 155th Street East.
To the west, Three Points Road at Highway 138 was closed due to mudslides and debris, according to the Department.
In the foothills along the southern edge of the Valley, Mount Emma Road from Cheseboro Road to 78th Street East was closed due to flooding and Big Rock Creek from Valyermo to Angeles Crest Highway was closed due to rockslides.
On the positive side, the storms have filled the reservoir behind Littlerock Dam, causing it to spill over the dam for the first time in several years, Palmdale Water District officials reported.
Prior to the spillover, Monday evening, General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux reported the reservoir level had risen more than 20 feet, since Jan. 1.
The reservoir is one of the District’s sources of water for its customers, with water flowing from there to Lake Palmdale for treatment and distribution.
That flow had begun, Monday, and LaMoreaux expected it to continue “for quite a while, this year.”
According to the National Weather Service, the storm yielded 3.21 inches of rainfall at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, with totals of just under an inch at Gen. William J. Fox Field, in Lancaster, and nearly a half inch at Lake Palmdale.
The next few days are expected to help dry out the area, with cloudy and partly cloudy skies, before the next rain is forecast, for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. That storm is expected to be much weaker than the just-passed storm, but still stronger than the average winter storm.
Cold weather, however, is expected, with a cold-weather alert issued for Lancaster, through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.