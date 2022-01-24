CLAREMONT — Strong winds wreaked havoc in Claremont this weekend, damaging homes, toppling trees, downing power lines and leaving up to 20% of its residents without power.
The worst of the damage came, late Friday and early Saturday, and city officials are still coordinating the cleanup effort.
“Last night’s wind storm caused widespread damage and power outages,” the city tweeted, Saturday. “City crews are prioritizing calls to address immediate safety hazards. Clean up will be ongoing over the next few days.”
The damage also resulted in the closure of the Claremont Hills Wilderness Park until further notice, officials said.
The Alexander Hughes Center at 1700 Danbury Road was open for residents needing water, shelter, and charging phones and devices.
