High wind visited the Antelope Valley on Tuesday, creating problems for drivers, especially in the east Kern areas of the Valley.

A cold February storm blew in overnight Monday, bringing not only cold temperatures, but also winds gusting at speeds about 60 mph. The winds stirred up dust that at times lowered visibility considerably.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.