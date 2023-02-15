High wind visited the Antelope Valley on Tuesday, creating problems for drivers, especially in the east Kern areas of the Valley.
A cold February storm blew in overnight Monday, bringing not only cold temperatures, but also winds gusting at speeds about 60 mph. The winds stirred up dust that at times lowered visibility considerably.
Gen. William J. Fox Field recorded winds of 56 mph, while winds of 35 mph to 45 mph were common across the Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
A high wind warning remained in effect all day Tuesday, until 10 p.m.
The winds blew over a number of big rigs on Highway 14 near Mojave, causing Caltrans to close the highway between California City Boulevard and the split with Highway 58 at the north end of Mojave, known as “the Y.”
This closure also affected two Mojave exits from Highway 58, numbers 165 and 167, according to the California Highway Patrol Mojave Office.
Officers from Mojave spent a busy afternoon assisting with overturned big rigs lining the highway.
The Mojave Air and Space Port recorded sustained winds of 63 mph Tuesday afternoon, causing the airport to close its control tower, as the gusts exceeded the safe operating speeds for the tower.
“As a precaution, we evacuated the tower,” General Manager Tim Reid said. The tower sways in high winds, which can not only cause structural problems, but also cause the many windows to pop out or break.
Closing the tower did not affect the day’s operations, as the winds also kept most aircraft on the ground, he said.
The only damage reported by early Tuesday afternoon was a window on Reid’s vehicle.
“We’re doing alright otherwise,” he said.
The storm is also expected to result in colder temperatures through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Snow levels are expected to drop to about 2,000 feet, with light accumulations possible in the Valley.
Los Angeles County Public Works Road Maintenance will close Avenue T from Longview Road to 165th Street East because of the expected freezing temperatures.
Since the last storms, there is continuing flow across the road from Big Rock Wash. Freezing temperatures predicted for the Antelope Valley in the next week will likely form ice through this location, according to Public Works officials.
The closure is expected to last through the weekend.
