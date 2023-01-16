Sculpture amaged

Portions of the kinetic sculpture at Rancho Vista Park were damaged in the high winds from a storm, in early December. City officials are working with the artist to repair and strengthen them.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

PALMDALE — One of the city’s newest public art installations is on the mend after it was damaged by high wind in a December storm.

The “Cosmo” kinetic sculpture at Rancho Vista Neighborhood Park was damaged during an overnight storm, on Dec. 10 and 11, when it faced intense, erratic wind of up to 63 mph, Palmdale officials said.

