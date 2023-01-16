PALMDALE — One of the city’s newest public art installations is on the mend after it was damaged by high wind in a December storm.
The “Cosmo” kinetic sculpture at Rancho Vista Neighborhood Park was damaged during an overnight storm, on Dec. 10 and 11, when it faced intense, erratic wind of up to 63 mph, Palmdale officials said.
The wind impacted the top portion of the sculpture, which is designed to move.
These components were removed by city staff, as they were viewed as a potential hazard to the public, officials said.
City staff has contacted artist Roger Heitzman to discuss repairs and ways to strengthen the sculpture against future high-wind events.
Working with the artist’s schedule to complete the repairs, city officials hope to have it restored in a couple of months.
The sculpture was chosen to fill residents’ desire, expressed during the Rancho Vista Park design process, to include a kinetic sculpture in the park.
“Cosmo” was selected by the Public Art Commission from works submitted electronically and recommended by the artist selection panel.
The sculpture features a base of rusted steel, topped with a series of stainless steel arms ending in cups, which catch the breeze and move to create twisting, twirling patterns.
The materials were chosen to be extremely durable, requiring minimal maintenance, according to the city website.
“Cosmo” was installed shortly after the completion and dedication of Rancho Vista Neighborhood Park in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.