The California High Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors will consider approval of the final environmental study and route for the Palmdale-to-Bakersfield section of the train system this week.
The proposed bullet train that would link Los Angeles and San Francisco is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and declining political support. However, work continues in completing the required environmental studies and documentation for preferred routes in each section between stations.
The item is included in the agenda for the two-day meeting on Wednesday and Thursday; staff will make a presentation on the Environmental Impact Report and selected route on Wednesday, with the vote on approving them to take place on Thursday. The meetings begin at 10 a.m. both days.
There is opportunity for public comment at both times.
In accordance with COVID-19 procedures, the meeting in Sacramento will be webcast. Those wishing to comment on the matter virtually will need to register; the link to do so is on the agenda posted at the Authority’s website, www.hsr.ca.gov
This is the first environmental report to be completed for the Southern California segments of the system, according to the California High Speed Rail Authority.
The Bakersfield-to-Palmdale final EIR covers the 80-mile section that crosses the Tehachapi Mountains and travels through Rosamond and Lancaster before reaching the planned station in Palmdale at approximately the site of the existing Metrolink station.
Palmdale city officials have long supported the project, and have designed their own planning for the area around the proposed station to accommodate the state high-speed rail and a proposed private high-speed train running between Palmdale and Las Vegas.
The report looks at the impacts of four routes, or alignments, with a preferred alignment specified.
The preferred route was selected, following years of research and public input, in 2018 and was identified as such in the draft environmental report.
The route parallels the existing tracks through Lancaster and Palmdale and will require shifting the tracks or Sierra Highway in places.
Through Lancaster, between approximately avenues K and G, the high speed rail tracks will be east of Sierra Highway, shifting the existing tracks further east to accommodate them.
South of Avenue K, the tracks will begin to shift slightly to the west, along with Sierra Highway. This will allow space for the new tracks between the road and existing tracks.
North of Lancaster, the route begins to veer to the northwest from Sierra Highway at approximately Avenue G. It crosses into the Rosamond area to the west of the community’s business district, crossing Rosamond Boulevard at 60th Street West.
The route proceeds to the east of Willow Springs International Raceway, passing between the raceway and Tropico Hill and heading into the Tehachapi Mountains. The tracks will travel through a number of tunnels in the mountains, and over bridges where there are canyons.
There will be no at-grade crossings, such as those seen along much of the Union Pacific tracks today, with arms that come down to prevent vehicles from crossing the tracks.
The route in the report includes a light maintenance yard for train storage and maintenance inspections and a larger maintenance of way facility for large regional maintenance efforts and storage, personnel and administration. Both will likely be included in the Antelope Valley portion.
A copy of the full report, with maps of the route alternatives, is available at the Authority’s website.
Print copies may also be found locally at the following public libraries: Antelope Valley College, 3041 West Ave. K; Lancaster, 601 West Lancaster Blvd.; Lake Los Angeles, 16921 East Ave. O; Palmdale, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.; Quartz Hill, 5040 West Ave. M-2; Rosamond, 3611 Rosamond Blvd.; Mojave, 15555 O St.; and Tehachapi, 212 South Green St.
