The draft environmental impact report is available for review for the California High-Speed Rail route between Palmdale and Burbank. The preferred route, labeled SR-14A, largely follows the Antelope Valley Freeway.

 Map courtesy of California High-Speed Rail Authority

PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment.

The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and declining political support. However, work continues in completing the required environmental studies and documentation for preferred routes in each section between stations.

