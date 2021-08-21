The California High Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors approved the environmental study and route for the section of the proposed statewide rail system between Palmdale and Bakersfield, paving the way for construction preparations once funding is found.
The Board voted 8-1 to approve the plans on Thursday, with Director Andre Boutros dissenting.
The proposed bullet train that would link Los Angeles and San Francisco is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and declining political support. However, work continues in completing the required environmental studies and documentation for preferred routes in each section between stations to prepare for final design and construction.
In opposing final approval of the environmental study and route, Boutros argued that the level of design of the section of rail line was not complete enough to accurately gauge its impacts.
“We still have outstanding issues that need to be addressed,” he said. “There are a lot of issues that we’re making assumptions on and pushing to move forward with, but we haven’t really resolved a lot of those. Those will impact not only delivery of the project … but (also) cost. We don’t really have any idea what the mitigation costs will be.”
Staff stated that the a design level of 15% is considered sufficient in order to make the route selection and judge the environmental impacts and that more advanced design will refine it.
For projects of this type, typically not all issues are resolved at this point in the process, California High Speed Rail Authority CED Brian Kelly said.
This point, in which the Authority is issuing a Record of Decision, reflects the project definition and what its impacts are, he said, and construction contracts will not be awarded until the project is well past the 30% design level.
“In almost any transportation project I can think of, typically there are things you resolve post-ROD,” he said.
This is the first environmental report to be completed for the Southern California segments of the system, according to the California High Speed Rail Authority.
“I think it is clearly no small milestone for this project,” Board Chairman Tom Richards said following the vote.
“It opens the importance of another major task that we have, and that is working with the governor, the Legislature, its leaders, the Congress and the administration to help all of us to find the money to fund the vision, which is the future of surface transportation with rail,” Richards said.
The Bakersfield-to-Palmdale final EIR covers the 80-mile section that crosses the Tehachapi Mountains and travels through Rosamond and Lancaster before reaching the planned station in Palmdale at approximately the site of the existing Metrolink station.
Palmdale city officials have long supported the project, and have designed their own planning for the area around the proposed station to accommodate the state high-speed rail and a proposed private high-speed train running between Palmdale and Las Vegas.
The preferred route was selected, following years of research and public input, in 2018 and was identified as such in the draft environmental report.
The route parallels the existing tracks through Lancaster and Palmdale and will require shifting the tracks or Sierra Highway in places.
Through Lancaster, between approximately avenues K and G, the high speed rail tracks will be east of Sierra Highway, shifting the existing tracks further east to accommodate them.
South of Avenue K, the tracks will begin to shift slightly to the west, along with Sierra Highway. This will allow space for the new tracks between the road and existing tracks.
North of Lancaster, the route begins to veer to the northwest from Sierra Highway at approximately Avenue G. It crosses into the Rosamond area to the west of the community’s business district, crossing Rosamond Boulevard at 60th Street West.
The route proceeds to the east of Willow Springs International Raceway, passing between the raceway and Tropico Hill and heading into the Tehachapi Mountains. The tracks will travel through a number of tunnels in the mountains, and over bridges where there are canyons.
There will be no at-grade crossings, such as those seen along much of the Union Pacific tracks today, with arms that come down to prevent vehicles from crossing the tracks.
A copy of the full report, with maps of the route alternatives, is available at the Authority’s website, hsr.ca.gov
