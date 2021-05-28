LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will spend more money to remodel the district’s new headquarters in the Lancaster Business Park.
The district’s governing Board previously approved an estimated $8.1 million contract at its March 10 meeting with Lancaster-based Gary Little Construction to remodel the building at 176 Holston Drive.
Board members approved a $70,727 change order at Wednesday night’s meeting to provide non-identified scope on the drawings, coordination of final furniture layout, and provide the desired intent of the design, according to the change order.
The Board voted 3-2 in favor, with members Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell dissenting.
The District is expected to move into its new headquarters later this year or early next year. The new space will bring all of the district’s departments under one roof to better serve students, parents and the community as well as improve collaboration and communication among district staff.
