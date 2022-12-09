LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will spend about $5.6 million on seven shade structures for outdoor physical education weight room equipment.
The District will “piggyback” on a bid awarded by the Fullerton Joint Union High School District. Piggyback bids are used when contract items are identical to the District’s specifications.
“Using piggyback contracts saves time and money, and they often provide lower prices than we would be able to obtain as a single agency,” a summary written by Scott Fish, director of Maintenance, Operations, and Development, for the Nov. 16 Board agenda said. The Board unanimously approved the piggyback bid at the meeting.
The District will use federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The funds were part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law, in March 2021.
“It’s taken us quite a while because we have to get Department of State Architect approval and we’re just now starting to get some approvals on those,” Assistant Superintendent Brian Hawkins said.
The California Department of Education approved the shade structures a year-and-a-half ago.
The shade structures will be installed at seven of the District’s eight comprehensive school sites. The schools will continue to use existing weight rooms in addition to the outdoor facilities.
Palmdale High School will not get a shade structure because it is putting the weight room equipment in an area that does not require one.
