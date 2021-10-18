LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education honored Helen Gonzalez and Leonard Moreno as the District’s Classified Employee and Teacher of the year, respectively, at Wednesday’s meeting.
“Slightly terrified but happy,” Gonzalez said when asked her reaction to the honor.
Gonzalez works in Business Services in the District office.
“I make sure the kids have everything they need,” Gonzalez said.
According to the Board approved resolution for Gonzalez, the classified employee “has the respect and admiration of staff, public and co-workers” and “possesses a superior ability to inspire love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.”
Moreno is a teacher with the Academies of the Antelope Valley Virtual Academy who also serves as adviser for SkillsUSA, a career and technical education program for students that provides hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities.
Moreno was shocked when he learned about the honor,
“It’s something I don’t prepare or go after; you just do what you gotta do,” Moreno said.
Moreno’s resolution calls him a skillful and dedicated teacher who possesses a superior ability to inspire love of learning in students of all backgrounds.
