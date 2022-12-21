AVUHSD calendar

Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education — Trustee Donita Winn (left), Vice President Carla Corona, President Charles Hughes, Clerk Miguel Sanchez and trustee Jill McGrady — sit at the dais at the Dec. 16 special meeting. Assistant superintendent Kristina Ramos, Brian Hawkins and Deputy Superintendent Shandelyn Williams are seated to the left of the Board. Superintendent Greg Nehen is seated to the right of the Board.

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education will meet on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays, starting in January.

The Board will meet at 5:30 p.m., for closed session, and at 6:30 p.m., for open session, on the third Thursday of the month, with exceptions for summer.

