LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education will meet on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays, starting in January.
The Board will meet at 5:30 p.m., for closed session, and at 6:30 p.m., for open session, on the third Thursday of the month, with exceptions for summer.
The Board voted 4-1, at a special meeting held, Friday, to adopt the new calendar. Trustee Donita Winn cast the dissenting vote, saying mid-year was not the time to change it.
The Board, at the Dec. 9 meeting, tabled the previous calendar of regular Board meetings, which would have kept the meetings on Wednesdays with closed session at 4 p.m. and open session at 5 p.m., at the request of Board President Charles Hughes.
He said at that meeting that he, Vice President Carla Corona and Clerk Miguel Sanchez didn’t really get much input into the dates and he wanted to talk about it at another time.
There was only one calendar option on the Dec. 16 agenda, just as there was only one on the Dec. 9 agenda.
“There’s just one day,” Winn said. “Thursday is the day; this is not the opportunity to discuss other days or times; it’s just the one day.”
She asked if the change in days interfered with school events.
“No matter which day we scheduled, there would be school events happening,” Superintendent Greg Nehen said. “When we put this calendar together, there were no major conflicts with already scheduled events.”
There are also no conflicts with graduations, Nehen said in response to a question from Winn.
The new schedule conflicts with Winn’s service on the 50th District Agricultural Association Board of Directors, she said. She was appointed by the governor to serve on the Board.
“I will not be able to make my meetings now to the Antelope Valley Fair, but this is my elected position and something I intend to honor,” Winn said.
It is not clear why the time and meeting day was changed instead of adjusting the time of the meetings, on Wednesdays.
“I appreciate the time change because I do feel parents need to at least have the opportunity to be here at a more available time by pushing it to 6:30 (p.m.) open session — well, 5:30 (p.m.) closed session, but 6:30 (p.m.),” Corona said. “I appreciate this as far as pushing it back because I do want to hear our parents and I really want our parents to be more involved; that was one of the reasons I ran. So I like this and I am good with the dates here, times here.”
Although it was not discussed at the meeting, Corona, an adjunct instructor at Antelope Valley College, would have had a conflict with the previous option of a 4 p.m. closed session followed by a 5 p.m. open session, on Wednesdays. She is scheduled to teach an Intercultural and Women’s Theatre class in the spring semester that meets from 3:15 p.m. to 5:20 p.m., on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Trustee Jill McGrady suggested the open session start at 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session, in consideration of students who attend meetings and are new to driving, as well as District employees.
“I think it’s better for our students to get home,” she said. “They present to us … at most meetings and so we want them to be able to get here and get home safely. And then our employees are required to come.”
McGrady said if they flipped the closed and open sessions, employees would be able to get home in time to see their children before they go to bed.
“I’m a little confused,” Hughes said. “I thought we had a discussion on this and you agreed with the parent that said we need to have later dates so our parents can commute and get here. I thought you were on board with this.”
The Board held meetings at 7 p.m. for two years, McGrady said.
“I’m not sure we had any more parents here,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of parents here at 5 o’clock.”
Corona said newer drivers are at risk any time of the day.
“We’re all at risk, so I don’t feel like this time is going to make or break that argument,” she said. “Also, you just said in the past, you had it later and you didn’t notice a difference. Well, we’re a new Board and I think that with parental involvement, we’re going to be making a lot of, I hope, improvements or whatnot. So maybe parents are going to say, ‘Oh, I want to be here now.’ ”
There are other ways of encouraging parent involvement, Winn said. For example, she said the Board used to do “road shows” where they would conduct a meeting at one of the school sites.
“There are other ways,” Winn said. “I don’t want to just lock us into a corner.”
Hughes agreed.
“We want parents involved in this District,” he said, adding that he would like to add a parent to the Board.
Sanchez said the Board should want what the community wants.
“If that parent stepped up, it’s because there’s a concern,” he said. “I’m with that parent.”
McGrady asked what student Board member Kevin Delgado, who did not attend the special meeting held during the school day, and student leaders in the Interschool Communication Council who make presentations before the Board, thought.
The District did receive some input from Interschool Communication Council students, regarding the start time, Nehen said, adding that there are events on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“There was some concern on the part of the students that the later start may impact them,” Nehen said. “Mr. Delgado said that it may impact him. However, there was nothing that was major or pressing.”
