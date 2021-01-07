LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District has representation to the California Interscholastic Federation’s Southern Section leagues for the 2020-21 school year after an approximately six-month delay.
The Board voted 4-1 at its Dec. 11 meeting to appoint athletic directors from Antelope Valley, Eastside, Highland, Knight, Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale and Quartz Hill high schools as CIF representatives.
Member Victoria Ruffin cast the dissenting vote, as she did at the June 11 and July 23 meetings.
It is a legal requirement of the CIF that league representatives be designated by the District’s governing Board. The representatives are Jeff Williams of Palmdale High, Dennis Henderson of Littlerock High, Jason Chronister of AV High and Gil Gomez of Eastside High
Student trustee Elijah Johnson asked Assistant Superintendent Brett Neal about the missed CIF deadline to name a representative.
“Is there still a deadline for this? I mean we’re well past it at this point,” Johnson said.
“Yes, that’s correct, we’re well past the deadline,” Neal said. “However, CIF has provided some flexibility and they would be willing to accept Mr. Williams as our representative should the vote pass.”
Board Clerk Donita Winn said from her previous time on the Board she watched many student athletes get scholarships and proceed in life because of their participation in sports. She thanked the District’s coaches for supporting students.
