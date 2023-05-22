LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will pay consultant The Beacon Studios $69,936 to create promotional video for the district.
The Bakersfield-based media production company will produce and deliver a three- to four-minute district/student promotional video to be shot over four 12-hour days. The final product will have full pre-production and post-production delivered for the use on all video platforms used for social media and business distribution. The production consists of site scouting, talent, overnight accommodations, 10-person crew, camera rentals, production van, lens, data storage, and craft services.
(1) comment
As the public schools failure rates increase (low test scores), their Public Relations budget will have to increase, to compensate for all the future "lost" activists, (ie. those learning from home or in a private school).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.