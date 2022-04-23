LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will move to a later start time beginning with summer school due to a new state law that goes into effect, July 1.
Senate Bill 328, authored by state Sen. Anthony J. Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge, revised state Education Code to stipulate that school days will begin no earlier than 8 a.m., at public middle schools, and 8:30 a.m., at high schools.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill, in October 2019. School districts and charter schools in the state had two years to work out new schedules, including for student transportation.
“When we look at the impacts of this later start time, some have some challenges to it and there are some positives to it,” Matt Anderson, director of Attendance and Enrollment for the District, said during a presentation, at Wednesday’s Board meeting.
One of the positive changes will be a universal bell schedule for the District’s eight comprehensive school sites starting with the new school year.
“What that means is that all eight of our comprehensive sites will begin at the same time and they’ll end at the same time,” Anderson said.
That change could allow students who attend one campus to enroll in a class offered at a different campus.
Transportation remains a challenge. AV Union High School District shares buses with Lancaster School District and Westside Union School District as part of the Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency’s Joint Powers Agreement.
“We’ve been working with our partners at AVSTA,” Anderson said.
The challenge for AVSTA is to make the new later start times work for the districts that it serves to make the schedule as efficient as possible to get students to school on time.
Another challenge will be for student activities and athletics. Students will be ending the school day close to 4 p.m. That means during the winter months, they will leave school when it is almost dark outside. It will have an impact on activities and athletics traditionally held outside such as band practice and sports practices.
“Outside of the stadium lights, this is going to have an impact,” Anderson said. “We can’t host everything in our soccer and our football stadiums.”
The District will still be able to offer zero period classes. They will have to start later than under the current schedule, however.
In order to meet the annual instructional minute minimum, the District will reduce finals days each semester from three days to two, with three periods on each day instead of two.
District officials are also looking at staffing for student access to campus before school to allow for students who get dropped off by a parent or guardian, or need to arrive early for another reason.
The District created a late start steering committee comprised of classified and certificated employees from all of the school sites and programs. They met four times, from last October through February.
“We tried to think through all of the impacts on all the programs that would be in play as we move our bell schedule to later in the day,” Anderson said.
The result was a bell schedule that kept as much of what the District does now as it could with the new later start. That includes a flex day for teacher collaboration.
The proposed regular day comprehensive site bell schedule would start at 8:45 a.m., rather than 8:30 a.m., due to student transportation.
“To make it work with AVSTA, to be able to work the feeder districts and us, they’re, at this point, they need to drop our students off at 8:30, which means we’re looking at about an 8:45 start time,” Anderson said.
Students at the comprehensive sites would then be released at 3:40 p.m. under the proposed regular day schedule. Under the proposed flex day schedule students would be released at about 2:45 p.m.
The proposed schedules for Desert Winds and R. Rex Parris high schools would start at 8:30 a.m. because the District does not provide student transportation to the campuses. The proposed regular day schedule would see students released at 3:32 p.m., The proposed flex day schedule would see them released at 3:10 p.m.
The District is still working with AVSTA on schedules for Desert Pathways and Phoenix high schools. SOAR High School, which is on the Antelope Valley College campus, also starts at 8:30 a.m., under the proposed schedule, with a release time at 3:35 p.m. SOAR’s proposed Friday schedule would start at 9 a.m., and end at 2:45 p.m.
The proposed prep academy regular day schedule would start at 8 a.m., and conclude at 2:23 p.m. The proposed flex day would start at 8 a.m., and conclude at 1:10 p.m.
Parent Diana Padilla Garcia, who has children at Highland High School, criticized the District for not including parents on the late start steering committee.
“It is way too often that you guys take decisions and include everybody at the table but don’t include the parents, which is your most important people,” Padilla Garcia said.
Padilla Garcia has a special needs son and continues to have issues with his transportation, she said.
“It’s also ridiculous that you guys are basing off the schedule solely on transportation,” she said. “It just doesn’t make sense that they’re already failing us and you leave everything, this new schedule, based on them and their recommendations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.