LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a $332,735 contract with Texas-based Proximity Learning Inc. for live online classes conducted by credentialed Austin-based teachers with a substitute teacher in the classroom for the students.
“This is an opportunity for us to address the difficulty that many districts are having across the state finding certificated qualified teachers,” Brett Neal, assistant superintendent for Personnel Services, explained at the Board’s Aug. 11 meeting.
The District has used Proximity Learning previously, including a similar contract approved last year, as well as in 2016 and 2019. The current contract will provide the District with live instruction four days a week plus the same type of asynchronous elements and online materials as traditional online courses.
According to the contract, the District will receive five sections of algebra and five sections of chemistry four days per week with up to 60 minutes of live instruction at Knight High School. The contract also calls for five sections each of physics, biology, chemistry, and Spanish at Highland High School, and one section of chemistry at Littlerock High School.
Proximity offers live, teacher-driven instruction throughout the school day, coupled with online materials. The contract is for the equivalent of 45 sections with up to 35 students per class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.