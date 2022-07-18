LOS ANGELES — The Southland will continue to experience high temperatures, over the next few days, with elevated fire condition,s through early this week, and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and parts of eastern Los Angeles County, through tonight, forecasters said today.
“There will be significant warming across the area … with triple-digit heat likely across the valleys and deserts,” according to the National Weather Service. “Skies will be mostly clear except for areas of morning low clouds at the coast. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms over the eastern San Gabriel mountains and adjacent portions of the Antelope Valley.”
Forecasters said the heat is the result of a high-pressure system covering the southwestern United States moving toward the west. The result will be daily high temperatures in the 90s and lower 100s in valley and interior areas.
Humidity levels are expected in the 10% to 25% range, and combined with 20 to 30 mph winds, there will be “elevated” fire conditions in some Los Angeles County mountain areas and the Antelope Valley, according to the weather service.
Sunday’s high in downtown Los Angeles reached 86 degrees, with similar number expected through at least Wednesday. Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Woodland Hills were among the areas seeing triple-digit highs Sunday, with Lancaster topping out at 104.
