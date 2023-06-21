Homelessness Study

A homeless person’s tent is backdropped by the skyline of Los Angeles. A new study by the University of California, San Francisco shows that homeless people in California were struggling with poor health and deep poverty before becoming homeless.

SAN FRANCISCO — Homeless people in California are already a vulnerable group, often struggling with poor health, trauma and deep poverty before they lose their housing, according to a new study on adult homelessness.

The study released Tuesday by the University of California, San Francisco attempts to capture a comprehensive picture of how people become homeless in California, and what impeded their efforts at finding permanent housing. The representative survey of nearly 3,200 homeless people found that when they lost housing, their median household income was $960 a month, and for renters on leases it was $1,400 a month, of which on average half went to rent.

Jimzan 3
Most of the homeless avoid the shelters, they do not want any help...they prefer to do drugs (not all). Helping the homeless has become quite profitable...The current situation is called job security.

