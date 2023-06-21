SAN FRANCISCO — Homeless people in California are already a vulnerable group, often struggling with poor health, trauma and deep poverty before they lose their housing, according to a new study on adult homelessness.
The study released Tuesday by the University of California, San Francisco attempts to capture a comprehensive picture of how people become homeless in California, and what impeded their efforts at finding permanent housing. The representative survey of nearly 3,200 homeless people found that when they lost housing, their median household income was $960 a month, and for renters on leases it was $1,400 a month, of which on average half went to rent.
“People are homeless because their rent is too high. And their options are too few. And they have no cushion,” said Dr. Margot Kushel, the initiative director and lead investigator. “And it really makes you wonder how different things would look if we could solve that underlying problem.”
Homelessness is a national crisis, and all too pervasive in California, where an estimated 171,000 people — or 30% of all homeless people in the US — are homeless. Political leaders are divided over how to address the crisis, with some, including Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, favoring tent encampment sweeps and a tough-love approach toward those with mental health and addiction issues.
It it not groundbreaking news that the state’s exorbitant housing costs are a major driver behind homelessness, but researchers at the UCSF’s Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative hope their study will strengthen public support for policies that focus on offering housing and emergency rental assistance — rather than policies emphasizing punishment or stigma.
Voters could soon get a chance to weigh in on the state’s latest approach to addressing homelessness. On Tuesday, Newsom revealed his plan to borrow $4.68 billion for 10,000 new treatment beds as well as community-based housing for people with severe mental health and substance use disorders. That plan would include an overhaul of a voter-approved law from 2004 that imposed a tax on millionaires to fund mental health services.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the state’s health and human services agency, said he hopes the expansion will fill a critical need in services.
But Dr. Kushel, the study’s lead investigator, said most people who are homeless and struggling with behavioral health impairments do not require intensive, in-patient treatment. Rather, she said, they need housing paired with “really robust services” and she hopes the state gets the balance right.
“The root of the problem is housing, and if we want people to recover, to heal, it’s really impossible to do that when they’re homeless,” she said.
Newsom’s plan must first pass the state Legislature this year. If it does, it would go to voters in March 2024.
Of those surveyed, 45% reported current, regular use of cocaine, amphetamines and opioids, or heavy episodic drinking. Some participants described how heavy substance use contributed to losing their homes, while others attributed their ability to stay alert and to protect themselves from assault or theft to methamphetamine usage
Most of the homeless avoid the shelters, they do not want any help...they prefer to do drugs (not all). Helping the homeless has become quite profitable...The current situation is called job security.
