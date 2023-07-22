More triple-digit heat is expected today through Thursday as the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 pm. Sunday in the western and eastern Antelope Valley foothills.
Included in the warning are the communities of Elizabeth Lake, Valyermo, Llano, Pearblossom, Lake Los Angeles and the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale. A 24-hour excessive heat watch will follow from 8 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday.
“Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 100 and 112 degrees likely. In addition, warm overnight low temperatures will not add much relief from the heat,” forecasters said. “Dangerously hot conditions are likely to continue into Monday.”
The weather service cautioned that “extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”
Friday’s highs reached 106 in Mojave, 105 in Lancaster and Acton, and 104 in Palmdale and at Edwards Air Force Base, according to the weather service.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health health officer also issued an excessive heat warning.
“Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat,” the warning said.
An excessive heat warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions, the weather service said. The general rule of thumb for the warning is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105 or higher for at least two days and nighttime air temperatures will not drop below 75; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas not used to extreme heat conditions.
Heat watches are issued when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours, the weather service. A watch is used when the risk of a heat wave has increased but its occurrence and timing is still uncertain.
