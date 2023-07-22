More triple-digit heat is expected today through Thursday as the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 pm. Sunday in the western and eastern Antelope Valley foothills.

Included in the warning are the communities of Elizabeth Lake, Valyermo, Llano, Pearblossom, Lake Los Angeles and the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale. A 24-hour excessive heat watch will follow from 8 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday.

