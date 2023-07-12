Heat Wave California Weather

A man exercises shirtless Tuesday at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is expecting high temperatures between 100 to 110 degrees later this week according to the National Weather Service.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Southern California is about to get a blast of summer, with temperatures expected to sharply rise over the next few days and create dangerously hot conditions in many areas that will last through the weekend.

“An upper level ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the region, bringing a warming and drying trend away from the coast,” according to the National Weather Service. “A significant heat event with elevated fire weather conditions is forecast for areas away from the coast from mid week into next weekend.”

