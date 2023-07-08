PALMDALE — The National Weather Service issued an excessive heath watch for the Antelope Valley for the period from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Friday.
The weather service forecast “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible.”
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the weather service said.
The weather service encouraged people to monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
“Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the weather service said.
Heat watches are issued when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours, according to the weather service. A watch is used when the risk of a heat wave has increased but its occurrence and timing is still uncertain,
By comparison, an excessive heat warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions, the weather service said. The general rule of thumb for the warning is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105 or higher for at least two days and nighttime air temperatures will not drop below 75; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas not used to extreme heat conditions.
“If you don’t take precautions immediately when conditions are extreme, you may become seriously ill or even die,” the weather service said.
