PALMDALE — Saturday’s triple-digit temperatures set new records for July 22 in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale with each at 109 degrees — breaking records set in 2006 and 1953, respectively, by one degree, according to the National Weather Service.
The record lowest temperature recorded on July 22 in Lancaster and Palmdale was 76 degrees and 82 degrees, respectively, in 1984.
Lancaster and Palmdale each peaked at 104 degrees Monday, short of the records of 109 set in 2018 and 1996, respectively.
The triple-digit temperatures are expected to remain throughout the week. Today is expected to be sunny with highs between 99 and 109 degrees and southwest winds 15 to 25 miles per hour, forecasters said.
Wednesday’s highs will be between 98 to 108 degrees with southwest winds 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour in the afternoon. Thursday is expected to be clear with highs between 98 and 107 degrees.
“While we will not be issuing any heat advisories or warnings for today, with daytime warming expected (today) and Wednesday there is a chance we will need some going forward,” the weather service said. “Night time temperatures, however, may lower a bit as the lingering moisture departs by tomorrow — which makes the heat decisions more complicated.”
