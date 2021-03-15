PALMDALE — High Desert Toastmasters celebrated its 50th anniversary this month.
The club will host an open house at 6:30 p.m. on March 25 via Zoom.
Toastmasters is an international organization focused on empowering individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.
The late Paris Latham, a Distinguished Toastmaster, or DTM, founded High Desert Toastmasters in March 1971.
High Desert Toastmasters is one of about 13 toastmasters clubs in the Antelope Valley.
“We’re in Division A, and we’re one of the oldest clubs that’s been around,” said Leslie Boyle, a Distinguished Toastmaster and former High Desert Toastmasters president who now is president of KW Toastmasters.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer was among those honoring the club on its 50 th anniversary during a club meeting on March 4.
The club meets every Thursday. They switched to Zoom meetings last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Being on Zoom, being in Toastmasters has really given us some real life skills that we’ve been able to share,” Boyle said.
Membership includes people from all occupations, including students, actors, and business owners.
“We have Realtors, authors, teachers, retirees; we have business people who really have benefited in getting job promotions because they’ve learned how to handle an office meeting,” she said. “Everyone can benefit by learning how to communicate a little bit better.”
Membership costs $65 every six months.
Email Boyle at Lboyleav@gmail.com to join the March 25 open house.
