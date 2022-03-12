ACTON — High Desert School in the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District celebrated a decade of excellence, Friday, with two assemblies in honor of the school’s re-designation as a California School to Watch.
The California Schools to Watch first recognized the high-performing middle school as a School to Watch, in 2012. High Desert re-designated, in 2015, 2018 and a third time this year.
“We are thrilled for 10 years of Schools to Watch for High Desert,” Acton-Agua Dulce Unified Superintendent Eric Sahakian said.
As a School to Watch, High Desert must meet a number of criteria including academic responsiveness, social equity, inclusion of all students, academic opportunities and having replicable practices that other schools can look at to duplicate.
“So, literally Schools to Watch means that we are a school that people should come and check out because we’re doing awesome things that we would be excited to share with everyone else,” Principal Michelle Van Ornum said.
Some of High Desert’s replicable practices that other schools can match include the Medal of Honor Mentor program where eighth-graders mentor fifth-, sixth and- seventh-graders to teach them about core values. The school also has a Harmonic Bronze Handbell ensemble that started at High Desert and continued on to Vasquez High School. There is a parent program as well. The Acton Schools Music Organization supports music in schools.
High Desert also sends elementary and middle school students to compete in the Science Olympiad. Dance Force is a program where students learn how to ballroom dance.
Associated Student Body members Lena Fawkes and Joaquin Mejia served as masters of ceremonies for the assembly. The assembly featured a short video about High Desert. The assembly featured performances by students who demonstrated their singing skills, ballroom dancing skills and keyboarding skills. The Harmonic Bronze Handbell Ensemble performed as well.
Students also talked about High Desert’s successful sports programs, along with class electives they enjoy such as visual arts, creative writing and study skills. Students who were recognized for different awards had an opportunity to talk about the different awards they received.
In addition, the 100 Mile Club is a group of students dedicated to walking or running 100 miles through the school. The program concluded outside with eighth grader Angelo Armas and seventh grader Mason Puett setting off rockets in the quad to show off the school’s Career Technical Education program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.