The AV Reach Ministry has hired Steve and Keri Hiddleson to assume the role of assistant ministry couple.
The Hiddlesons are returning to serve the AV Reach congregation in the Antelope Valley after a period of time away serving in other ministries across the United States, most recently in Arizona.
“Keri and I are overjoyed to be rejoining the work in the AV Church,” Steve Hiddleson said. “We were so impressed with the faith, love and dedication of the Christians in the congregation and we are truly looking forward to sharing Christ with the residents of the Antelope Valley.”
“We thoroughly enjoyed our time in the Antelope Valley, in the early 2000s, so it seems very much like a homecoming to us,” Keri Hiddleson added. “We are looking forward to sharing our lives and love for God and His people with everyone in the Antelope Valley — members of the church and our neighbors in the community.”
Dr. Gregg Marutsky, lead evangelist of AV Reach Ministry, praised the Hiddlesons.
“I’ve known Steve and Keri Hiddleson for well over 25 years,” he said. “Their faith, work ethic and dedication to service in God’s church made it an easy choice for us to bring them on staff. My wife Cathy and I as well as the leadership group and congregation are eagerly looking forward to working with them for many years to come.”
The Hiddlesons assumed their duties, Monday. A special welcome service is planned to introduce them to those in the congregation who haven’t met them yet, as well as introducing them to the community at large. The date of the service is still to be determined.
The Hiddlesons will be moving to the Antelope Valley with their daughter Nyla, 13.
