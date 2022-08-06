AV Reach Ministry

Steve and Keri Hiddleson are the new assistant ministry couple at AV Reach Ministry. The Hiddlesons previously served the congregation but had been most recently serving other ministries across the country.

 Courtesy photo

The AV Reach Ministry has hired Steve and Keri Hiddleson to assume the role of assistant ministry couple.

The Hiddlesons are returning to serve the AV Reach congregation in the Antelope Valley after a period of time away serving in other ministries across the United States, most recently in Arizona.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.