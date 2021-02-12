It occurs to me that:
A just and competent vaccine program by Los Angeles County would be a real shot in the arm for our community.
Can Bruce Springsteen not afford to call a cab after a night of boozing?
If House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, really asked Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, to apologize for her vote to impeach Trump, he’s an even bigger disappointment than I thought.
I see that Eric Swalwell, D-China, is one of the House managers in the second Trump impeachment trial.
The new documentary on the life of Thomas Sowell is quite good, and I look forward to Jason Riley’s biography of the great man, due out in May.
It’s getting to the point where we are hearing more nightmare stories about attempts to get the COVID vaccine than nightmare stories about getting COVID.
I think the left is going to cool on George Will awfully fast now that Trump is gone and the veteran columnist is criticizing President Joe Biden’s policies.
Big debate in my film class over which is the greater Hitchcock film: “Psycho” or “Vertigo.”
California appears ready to seek a waiver from the federal government to cancel state testing again this year.
My desk at school is now protected by plexiglass, but still waiting on word from the county as to if or when students will return to campus this school year.
Hillary Clinton — who before the election said under no circumstances should Joe Biden accept the results if he lost — says Donald Trump should have accepted the results when he lost.
It looks like MySpace — yes, it still exists — is making a comeback under new ownership.
Our nice weather of late takes on added importance this year — perfect for outdoor dining, for lunch at least, to help our local restaurants survive.
I’m sure the guy representing Trump had a point in his opening statement of the impeachment trial, but what that point was will remain a mystery.
Is insanity a defense in an impeachment trial? (Asking for a “fiend.”)
What we need now is overnight rains for the water supply and warm, sunny days for the restaurants.
Is the rioting from the Black Lives Matter and Antifa crowd ever going to end in Portland?
Gas prices are rising — costing me more every time I fill up.
So much in the news about impeachment; by the way, whatever became of Joe Biden?
Remember to support your local florist this St. Valentine’s Day — I remember a fun column I did years ago about spending the holiday delivering flowers for AV Florist.
Of course the Democrats are huge hypocrites, but that does not excuse Trump.
It’s good that cooler heads prevailed, and the National Anthem will be played at Dallas Mavericks games.
George Gascon, LA County’s repulsive DA, called Deputy DA Jon Hatami, who is of Iranian descent, an “internal terrorist” — where are the cries of “Islamophobia” from the left?
Hatami filed a defamation suit against Gascon, and I hope he wins — but I hope Gascon is recalled first.
I wonder if Bruce Springsteen was driving a Jeep when he got busted for DWI.
Love him or hate him, Mitch McConnell is the most effective Senate majority leader of my lifetime.
Those spoiled, indoctrinated, left-wing college student “snowflakes” many of us were writing about 15 years ago are now in positions of power in places like The New York Times, and it is not pretty.
