EL MIRAGE — A Hesperia man driving a truck-trailer drove off a remote desert road east of Palmdale and died, Monday, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The driver, identified as 65-year-old Richard Alvarez by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, was driving a 2013 Peterbuilt westbound on Avenue P (El Mirage Road) west of 260th Street East at about 12:50 a.m., when he drove off the road and crashed into a telephone pole, CHP officials reported.
The truck came to rest in the desert.
There were no other vehicles involved in the accident, according to CHP officials.
Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office later determined his death was caused by a medical emergency, not the crash.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be involved, according to CHP officials.
This marks the 21st traffic fatality, this year, in the areas under the Antelope Valley CHP Office’s jurisdiction.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Alonzo at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.