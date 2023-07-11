Obit Roy Herron

Roy Herron hugs and shakes hands with supporters with help from Wesley Warrilow (right) after being defeated by Stephen Fincher for US representative in 2010. Herron died Sunday from injuries sustained in a jet ski accident. He was 69.

 Associated Press files

Roy Herron, a longtime Tennessee state lawmaker and former chairperson of the state Democratic Party, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a jet ski accident. He was 69.

Herron died at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, according to a statement from his family. He had been hospitalized since a July 1 collision with another jet ski on Kentucky Lake, in which he suffered internal bleeding and extensive injuries to his arm and pelvis, according to his family’s Caring Bridge website.

