LANCASTER — Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Heritage Month Celebration at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, on Saturday.
An approximately six-mile march from The Home Depot in Palmdale to Sgt. Owen Park in support of immigration reform preceded the event, which was themed “For Respect and Papers” and organized by Salva, which also organized the march.
The family-friendly event featured folkloric dance, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, live music, a variety of food vendors and a community resource fair.
“So far, so good,” said Victoria Garcia, Salva’s grant writer and mental health coordinator. “There’s nothing more that we could ask for; everybody’s kind of sitting there having a good time.”
Garcia added the march went well.
“We didn’t have anybody pass out,” she said, adding a nurse and an emergency medical technician joined the march.
After the marchers arrived at the park, they were welcomed with food and seats to rest their feet.
Saturday’s event was the fifth such celebration for Salva but the first to be held in Lancaster, program director Felix Menendez said.
