Once the holiday festivities are over, and it’s time to return to normalcy, do you know what to do with your Christmas tree?
Palmdale and Lancaster residents may recycle their trees through WM (formerly Waste Management) curbside collection, along with their regular trash.
Trees will be collected, on customers’ regular trash collection day, from Jan. 2 to Jan. 13. Trees may be placed on the curb.
To remove them yourself, trees may also be brought to two free drop-off locations, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31: Antelope Valley Recycling and Disposal Facility, 1200 West City Ranch Road in Palmdale, or Lancaster Landfill and Recycling Center, 600 East Ave. F.
Before disposing of your tree in either of these methods, you must remove all decorations, including lights, tinsel ornaments and tree stands. Only trees that are not flocked will be accepted.
Kern County resident may take advantage of the Kern County Public Work’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program, which runs through Jan. 9.
Trees may be recycled from home if the tree is cut up into pieces to fit into residential greenwaste containers, like other landscaping debris. The tree, stripped of all decorations and without a stand, must be cut up to where the entire tree fits within the bin, with the lid closed.
Residents may cut up the tree to use in a home compost pile as part of a healthy compost mix.
Residents may also self-haul their trees to one of 24 different drop-off sites within Kern County. Local sites are: Boron Landfill, 11400 Boron Ave., open from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; and Mojave-Rosamond Landfill, 400 Silver Queen Road, open from 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Before recycling, residents must remove all decorations, tree stands and nails. Flocked trees may not be recycled.
