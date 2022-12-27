Tree recycling

With the holidays over, there are several options for Christmas tree recycling in the Antelope Valley. In Lancaster and Palmdale, trees may be left at the curb for recycling on customers’ regular collection days.

Once the holiday festivities are over, and it’s time to return to normalcy, do you know what to do with your Christmas tree?

Palmdale and Lancaster residents may recycle their trees through WM (formerly Waste Management) curbside collection, along with their regular trash.

