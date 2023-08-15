Hepatitis A

Customers who ate or drank at this Panda Express on Valley Central Way in Lancaster are asked to get vaccinations against hepatitis A after a food handler who worked there was found to be carrying the virus infection.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials recommended that patrons who consumed food or beverages at a Panda Express in Lancaster between July 21 and Aug. 4 get vaccinated against hepatitis A.

The department issued the warning Saturday after public health officials identified an hepatitis A virus infection in a food handler who worked at the restaurant at 44411 Valley Central Way, a department release said.

