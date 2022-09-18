Borgnine 90th Birthday

Actor Henry Silva (right) joins his friend Ernest Borgnine during Borgnine’s 90th birthday party at a restaurant, in 2007, in Los Angeles.

 Kevork Djansezian/AP Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Henry Silva, a prolific character actor best known for playing villains and tough guys in “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Ocean’s Eleven” and other films, has died at age 95.

Silva’s son Scott Silva told Variety that he died, Wednesday, of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.

