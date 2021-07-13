The story of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, has been told and retold through books, movies and the recollections of soldiers, sailors and airmen.
But the role played by some 2,000 African American servicemen who were among the troops in the segregated Army landing on the invasion beaches code-name Omaha and Utah on that day remained largely untold for decades.
Then came June 2009, when President Barack Obama, participating in ceremonies at Omaha Beach marking the 65th anniversary of the World War II invasion, paid tribute to D-Day’s only Black combat unit, a battalion of about 700 men who hoisted barrage balloons designed to destroy German planes on low-level strafing missions. The other Black soldiers of D-Day were assigned to support roles though they, like the balloonists, faced enemy fire.
Henry Parham, a private in the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion of D-Day, died July 4 at a veterans hospital in Pittsburgh at 99.
Recognizing Parham’s service in remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives in June 2019, when the 75th anniversary of D-Day was commemorated, his congressman, Mike Doyle, D-Pa., said, “He is believed to be the last surviving African American combat veteran from D-Day.”
There has been no official determination as to whether Parham in fact held that distinction, but he had done everything in his power to tell the story of his unit.
A White House commission that organizes services at American war memorials invited William G. Dabney, a former corporal in the balloon outfit, to meet Obama at the D-Day anniversary ceremony in 2009. The commission said he was the only still living veteran of the 320th that it had been able to locate.
It knew nothing of Henry Parham.
In the years that followed Obama’s gesture to honor the 320th, Parham began speaking about his war experiences in talks to audiences in western Pennsylvania and on national television.
His battalion hoisted large balloons to heights of up to 2,000 feet over Omaha and Utah beaches between D-Day and August 1944, carrying out the mission during the night hours so the balloons would not be spotted by incoming German planes. The balloons were tethered to the ground by cables fitted with small packets of explosive charges. German planes that became entangled in them were likely to be severely damaged or downed.
