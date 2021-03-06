When asked about his musical ability, Henry Goldrich would often demur, “I play cash register.”
His stage was Manny’s Music in Manhattan, where Goldrich, the longtime owner, supplied equipment to a generation of rock stars. But even though he sold instead of strummed, Goldrich secured an important role in rock by connecting famous musicians with cutting-edge equipment.
“To these guys, Henry was the superstar,” his son Judd said. “He was the first guy to get gear they had never seen before.”
Goldrich died Feb. 16 at his home in Boca Raton, Florida. He was 88.
His death was confirmed by his other son, Ian, who said he had been in frail but stable health.
Manny’s, which closed in 2009 after 74 years in business, was long the largest and best-known of the cluster of music shops on the West 48th Street block known as Music Row.
It was opened in 1935 by Goldrich’s father, Manny, and it was a second home for Henry since his infancy, when the shop’s clientele of swing stars doted on him. Ella Fitzgerald would babysit for him in the shop when his parents went out for lunch, Ian Goldrich said.
By 1968, when his father died at 62, Henry Goldrich had largely taken over operations and had turned the shop into an equipment mecca and hangout for world-renowned artists.
He did this by expanding its inventory of the latest gear and by solidifying connections with suppliers that helped him consistently stock high-level instruments and new products.
At a time before rock stars were lavished with the latest equipment straight from the manufacturers, Manny’s was favored by top musicians searching for new gear and testing out new equipment.
These included two guitar gods of the 1960s, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton — to whom, Ian Goldrich said, his father recommended the wah-wah pedal, an electronic device that immediately became a staple of both musicians’ approaches. He added that Hendrix would buy scores of guitars on credit and have Goldrich fine-tune them to the guitarist’s demanding preferences.
Many rock and pop classics were either played or written on instruments sold by Goldrich.
John Sebastian, founder of the Lovin’ Spoonful, recalled in an interview how Goldrich in the mid-1960s helped him select the Gibson J-45 he used on early Spoonful recordings like “Do You Believe in Magic?”
Goldrich similarly matched James Taylor with a quality Martin acoustic guitar early in his career, his son Ian said. And Sting used the Fender Stratocaster that Goldrich sold him to compose “Message in a Bottle” and many other hits for the Police before donating it to the Smithsonian Institution.
In 1970, he sold Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour the 1969 black Stratocaster he played on many of the band’s seminal recordings. It sold at auction in 2019 for a record $3,975,000.
Pete Townshend of the Who would order expensive electric guitars by the dozens from Goldrich, who was not happy when he heard about the guitarist’s penchant for destroying his instrument onstage for theatrical effect.
“It was good business,” Ian Goldrich said, “but my father was annoyed that Pete was breaking all the guitars he was selling him.”
Unlike many of his flamboyant rock-star customers, Goodrich always dressed conventionally in a sport coat and kept a blunt demeanor that put his customers at ease.
“He had a gruff personality; he treated them all the same,” Ian Goldrich said. “He’d tell Bob Dylan, ‘Sit in the back and I’ll be with you in a minute.’ ”
There was the day in 1985 — it was Black Friday, and the store was packed — that Mick Jagger and David Bowie stopped by together, creating a commotion that halted sales. An annoyed Goldrich quickly sold them their items and rushed them out.
