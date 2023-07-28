LAKE HUGHES — Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District’s switch to a by-trustee area election system last year made the task of finding eligible candidates to fill all five seats on the board even more difficult.
The board has two vacancies for the seats representing areas 1 and 2. The terms of those seats expire in December 2024.
“Now we’re just trying to find people that live in those areas so that we can get back to a five-person board,” Superintendent/Principal Susan Denton said. “We would love to get two more community members to join us.”
In May, the California State Board of Education granted the district a five-month waiver to the state law that requires a vacancy be filled by provisional appointment or a special election within 60 days of the vacancy. The waiver is good until Oct. 30. If the district cannot fill both seats by then, they will have to ask for another extension.
Area 2 was previously held by a longtime board member who did not run for reelection, and Area 1 was held by a short-term appointee selected to fill a previous vacancy who chose not to extend her service.
“We’d love to get some interest,” Denton said. “The interest we had was for seats that are currently taken.”
Those who live within area 1 or 2 and would like to apply for a seat on the board should contact Denton at 661-724-1231 or by email at sdenton@heluesd.org.
Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes is a single-school district with 180 transitional kindergarten to eighth-grade students. The district will start the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 21. New to the district this year is an Advancement Via Individual Determination, or AVID, program for all students.
AVID is a nationwide nonprofit organization that targets elementary, middle and high school students who are generally underrepresented in higher education. Students in the program are given specialized study techniques and tutoring to help them advance toward college.
“We sent our teachers to training this summer and we’re going to be implementing the AVID strategies in all grade levels,” Denton said.
The board’s switch from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system was a proactive move conducted without any threat or lawsuit prior to Denton’s arrival last November.
Keppel Union School District paid $27,000 to attorney Kevin Shenkman on behalf of his client, Southwest Voter Registration Project, after the district received a letter from Shenkman who alleged that Keppel’s former at-large election system was racially polarized and diluted the minority vote and therefore violated the California Voting Rights Act.
The law allows Shenkman to collect $30,000 for each letter he sends. Shenkman also sent a letter to the Palmdale School District last year. He previously sent letters to Antelope Valley Union High School District and Lancaster School District. He was also one of the attorneys who won a $4.5 million settlement from the city of Palmdale under the California Voting Rights Act.
