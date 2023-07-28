HELUS vacancies

Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District Board of Education has two vacancies for areas 1 and 2. The district is looking for eligible candidates to fill the seats. Their terms expire in December 2024.

 Map courtesy of Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District

LAKE HUGHES — Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District’s switch to a by-trustee area election system last year made the task of finding eligible candidates to fill all five seats on the board even more difficult.

The board has two vacancies for the seats representing areas 1 and 2. The terms of those seats expire in December 2024.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.