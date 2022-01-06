LAKE HUGHES — The Antelope Valley’s smallest school district will switch from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system in time for the Nov. 8 election in adherence to the California Voting Rights Act.
The Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District Board of Education decided to be proactive and move toward the election system transition last year without any threat or lawsuit, Superintendent Lori Slaven wrote in an email.
The intent is to offer greater opportunities for Board representation for candidates who might not otherwise be elected under the current “at-large” system, the District said.
The terms of trustees Melanie Dohn, Ann Silva and Lola Skelton expire in December.
Under the by-trustee area election system, only those registered voters who live within the designated trustee area can vote for the candidate, who must also live in the area. Under the current “at-large election system, every registered voter who lives within the District’s boundaries can vote for any candidate.
The single-school district has 165 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade. The District’s total population is 3,363 people, of whom 2,654 are eligible to vote. Each trustee area will have between 646 and 688 people.
The draft “green” and “purple” maps were created by a demographer following two “pre-map” public hearings held last October. Visit https://helus.org/announcements to view the draft maps.
The Board will hold two public hearings. at 6:30 p.m., on Jan. 11 and Feb. 8, to collect public feedback on the draft maps.
The meetings will be conducted virtually and in-person in the District boardroom at 16333 Elizabeth Lake Road. The Board is expected to approve one of the draft maps at the Feb. 8 meeting.
‘We value and promote the participation of our community,” the District said in a statement. “It is crucial to know that the transition to the ‘by-trustee’ area election system will involve input from our school community, with public hearings on proposed trustee area boundaries (or maps).”
